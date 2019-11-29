Leisure

GALLERY | Your week in pictures

By HeraldLIVE - 29 November 2019
FLUFFY FRIENDS: Ilze le Roux made a new friend at the Annual Toy Run, which started at Continental Cars in Greenacres on Sunday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
FUN IN THE SUN: Annabelle, left, and Tikara Nothnagel had a good time at the Standard Bank 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay held at Kings Beach on Sunday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
SHOWCASING PRIDE: Chris du Preez, left, Zac Muller, centre, and Angus Agnew show off their flag at the NMB Pride Festival at the Donkin Reserve on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
LOVE WINS: Andrew Lotter, left, Yanelani Mange, centre and Peter Muller raised the Pride Flag with smiles at the NMB Pride fag hoisting at Donkin Reserve on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
RAINBOW FESTIVAL: Martin Smith, left, Hlengiwe Buthelezi, centre, and Marcus Antonov took part in the Pride festivities at the NMB Pride flag hoisting at the Donkin Reserve on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
T20 TIME: Yeshni Mathen, left, and Shakira Pillay attended the T20 cricket game between the NMB Giants and Cape Town Heat at St George's Park on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
FAMILY FUN: Melanie, left, Kiara, centre, and Amber Herman attended the Standard Bank 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay held at Kings Beach on Sunday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
BE THE CHANGE: Patrick du Preez, left, and Jackie and Dirkie Jonkers enjoyed the entertainment and fun activities at a Be The Change community event at Gelvendale Stadium on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
UNITED IN CHANGE: Elize Prinsloo, left, Eon le Roux and Cheneel Sanna enjoyed the entertainment and fun day out at the Be The Change community event at Gelvendale Stadium on Saturday
Image: Eugene Coetzee
STAYING ACTIVE: Vuyakazi Mbava, left, Nobambo Kilani, centre, and Lulama Bovula enjoy the Standard Bank 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay held at Kings Beach on Sunday
Image: Eugene Coetzee

