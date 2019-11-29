Festive cheer for young and old

When it comes to spreading festive cheer, age is but a number when the youngest performer joining the band on stage is only five years old..

Bay musician Ulagh Williams and the popular TwoTone Band will join the tiny, talented choristers of the Eastern Cape Junior Children’s Choir for the second year running with A Jazzy Christmas on Saturday.

Williams (piano and vocals), Grant Allison (bass), Hez Armoed (guitar) and Bevin Maschaka (drums) will perform a range of holiday hits, some featuring the choir under the baton of Hanlie Young and their accompanist Lilian Zeelie.

The programme will include evergreen Christmas music from the movies, jazzy favourites, pop anthems and singalong classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey, Michael Buble, Wham! and Dean Martin.

“What could be better than hearing all your favourite festive season tunes and see such tiny singers take to the stage like professionals?” Williams asked.

“The band loves playing this music too, so we’re all just up there having a great time and kicking off the silly season in style!” she said.

The show will take place at Summerwood Primary School and will be hosted in cafe style format — patrons are invited to bring their own drinks and snacks and book their seats/tables in advance to avoid disappointment.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the two-hour show starts at 6pm.

Tickets cost R100 for adults and R80 for pupils and pensioners.

To book, e-mail info@twotonemusic.co.za