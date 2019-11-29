Enjoy festive sounds at Feather Market Christmas Concert

The Feather Market Organ Society will host its annual Christmas Concert on Thursday at 1pm, in aid of Cerebral Palsy Eastern Cape.

Music lovers and holidaymakers alike will be able to enjoy a host of Christmas music performed by organists Christiaan Carstens, Justin Stone, Johan van Eck and Albert Troskie on the Feather Market Centre’s impressive organ.

Violin virtuoso David Bester, pianists Erika Bothma and Hanlie Young, sopranos Terry-Ann Jullies and Elsje Nelson, and well-known local baritone Paul Leonard, who recently scored great success in The Sound of Music, will also perform.