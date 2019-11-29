Enjoy festive sounds at Feather Market Christmas Concert
The Feather Market Organ Society will host its annual Christmas Concert on Thursday at 1pm, in aid of Cerebral Palsy Eastern Cape.
Music lovers and holidaymakers alike will be able to enjoy a host of Christmas music performed by organists Christiaan Carstens, Justin Stone, Johan van Eck and Albert Troskie on the Feather Market Centre’s impressive organ.
Violin virtuoso David Bester, pianists Erika Bothma and Hanlie Young, sopranos Terry-Ann Jullies and Elsje Nelson, and well-known local baritone Paul Leonard, who recently scored great success in The Sound of Music, will also perform.
In addition, the Jeffreys Bay Jubelkoor, as well as a mass choir, will take part.
The varied programme for the Christmas Concert, with easy-listening music, is perfect for the whole family.
Tickets for the 75-minute concert are R50, R40 for pensioners and R10 for children.
There are no pre-bookings and tickets will be available at the door.
Inquiries: Professor Albert Troskie on 082-726-9595.