'Diamonds are gays' best friend' - Somhale ready for round 2

Just two months after their lavish traditional wedding, Somizi and his hubby Mohale are already planning their second wedding.

Somhale, as they are known on these streets, got married during an extravagant affair in September at Kibler Park.

Somizi shared a video on Instagram, revealing white wedding preparations were under way. Known for being lovers of nice things, the video shows the couple looking at diamond options for their wedding bands.

The Idols SA judge captioned the video, "Diamonds are gays' best friend ... Choosing stones for the white wedding was so much fun."