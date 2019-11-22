Ndlovu Youth Choir wins Hollywood music award

The awards show took place on November 20, and celebrated a decade of recognising the most exceptional music artists in all visual media from around the globe, including film, TV, video games, trailers, commercial advertisements, documentaries and special programmes.

The choir's music video for the song was released just more than a year before the choir became an international name with its appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Taking to social media, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Kellerman shared the news.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s first album is set to drop at the end of this month and is exclusively licensed to Sony Music Entertainment Africa.