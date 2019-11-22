It’s panto time again as Pemads produces ‘Rapunzel — A Tangled Mess’

The Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society is ready to present its annual family pantomime for 2019 and this time it will be Rapunzel — A Tangled Mess.

Written by Port Elizabeth theatre stalwarts Leslie Speyers and Dawn Spence, the pantomime is proudly home-grown and bursting at the seams with fun, music, dance, laughter and a whole lot of pantomime antics — enjoyable for young and old.

It is the age-old story of Rapunzel, the firstborn daughter to the king and queen.

This tale unfolds into a delightful romp centred on the palace cook and her sons who, abetted by two silly girls who are madly in love with the oldest son, go in search of the kidnapped Rapunzel.

They wander about the forest for 16 long years in search of her and meet up with the fairy, Dewdrop, who resolves to find a way through the magic circle and that’s when chaos ensues.

The show is directed by Speyers, with music maestro Richard Campbell as musical director and multitalented Sian-Beth Hitchner as choreographer.

It features a fresh cast of young professionals-in-training and some of Port Elizabeth’s favourite stage veterans.

In the title role is Megan Calder, who is supported by panto stalwarts Dave Jordaan as Cookie, Daniel and Matthew Hamilton as Bowie and Jethro and Rob Andrews as King Richard.

In her return to the Port Elizabeth stage after having lived in the Northern Cape for several years, Sandi Osborne takes on the role of Queen Sofia.

The show will run every night, except Mondays, from November 27 to December 12 at the Little Theatre, 7 Athol Fugard Terrace, with afternoon shows on November 30 and December 1, 7, 8 and 14.

Tickets are R100 per person and are available through Computicket.