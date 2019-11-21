Trevor Noah humbled by Grammy nod: What a life I’ve been blessed to live

SA is in celebration mode this week after comedian Trevor Noah scooped a prestigious Grammy nomination.

Trevor is nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for a recording of his live stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

Trevor is up against the likes of Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle at the awards, which will be held on January 26.

Taking to social media, Trevor couldn't hide his excitement at the news.

“Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy award. A GRAMMY AWARD! ... What a life I’ve been blessed enough to live. Thank you, mom❤️.”

He also paid tribute to those who were nominated alongside him.

“Just when I thought the feeling couldn’t get any better I saw the other names in my category and I almost cried. Dave Chappelle: my mentor and friend. A legend who pushes me to be funnier every time I’m on stage.

“Ellen DeGeneres: my watch buddy and talk show/stand up idol. Aziz Ansari: My comedy cellar comrade. Where we would work our ideas every night. Jim Gaffigan: A comedy genius who has made me cry laughing every time I’ve watched him on stage and every time we’ve hung out off stage!”

It caps a fine year for the comedian, who earned two Emmy nominations in July. Trevor won a Best Short Form Variety Series Emmy in 2017 for his The Daily Show: Between the Scenes segments.

The star recently made history as the first African comedian to sell out the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, on his Loud and Clear Tour.