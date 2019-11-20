Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs player Itumeleng Khune may have confirmed that he and bae Sphelele Makhunga are going to be parents.

The pair sent social media into overdrive at the weekend, when Sphelele shared a snap of herself in Makoti attire. She captioned it with cows and wedding ring emojis, saying “thank you @ItuKhune32”.

Khune later shared a snap of his bae, captioning it “Mrs K".

But it was a picture of him holding his bae's tummy that had fans speculating that Sphelele is pregnant.

A tweep named Tsheko Musolwa took to Twitter to share the snap, congratulating the soccer star and his bae

Khune responded: “Dankie The Ntingo, big step that I'm taking but I'm ready."