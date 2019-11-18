WATCH | King William’s Town comes to a standstill as SA celebrates Luyolo winning Idols
The streets of King William's Town in the Eastern Cape erupted after Luyolo Yiba was crowned this season's winner of Idols SA.
Luyolo, who hails from the town, beat Snenhlanhla “Sneziey” Msomi for the crown at a packed Carnival City in Boksburg on Sunday.
Luyolo won a prize package worth more than R1.5m, including R1m cash, a Huawei Matebook X, GT watch, B525 Router, 20GB of Telkom Data, a Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost, a R100,000 Truworths voucher, R80,000 worth of Yahama music instruments and a record deal with Gallo.
Residents of King William’s Town braved the cold to watch the finale at a public viewing location provided by the local ward committee.
The area erupted when Luyolo won, with cars packing the streets to celebrate.
King William’s erupted into celebration after Luyolo Yiba was announced the winner of #IdolsSA season 15. pic.twitter.com/A4ylspSKRl— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) November 17, 2019
The streets of King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape transformed into a carnival atmosphere as supporters of KWT-born Idols winner Luyolo Yiba celebrate his victory. Videos: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI @IdolsSA #IdolsSA #IdolsLuyolo pic.twitter.com/xPPiPTI5JM— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) November 17, 2019
Proud aunt of Idols winner Luyolo Yiba, Thandiwe Magwaza-Mahlangeni, 58, celebrates outside Yiba’s King William’s Town’s home with neighbours. “From an early age, he would go around carrying his guitar where ever he would go ... We are so proud of him.” Video: MALIBONGWE DAYIMANI pic.twitter.com/oOxPTuCj9x— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) November 18, 2019
KING WILLIAM'S TOWN ??? this is so beautiful. Well done Luyolo #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cmyHnpdolT— Zickiie (@Zickiie_Ngwane) November 17, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said he saw videos of the celebrations and was humbled by the support he had received.
“I couldn't believe what I was seeing in the videos. I am just so grateful to each and everyone who came out and supported me,” he said.
There was just as much pandemonium on social media, where fans flooded Twitter with messages congratulating Luyolo.
King William's Town has a Rugby World Cup winner in 2019. Lukhanyo Am— Sesethu Time (@TimeSesethu) November 17, 2019
King William's Town has a Season 15 South African Idols winner. Luyolo Yiba
QONCE STAND UP!!!!!!
My votes didn't go to waste. LUYOLO ??????❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ What a journey has it been!!! #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/xb8h33v2UP— Thando_Dube (@Gqam_Tee_D) November 17, 2019
OMG, I'm so happy. My mother is so happy ! ?????? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/5jwifJTSXL— Ketshepile MNC ? (@IAmKetshepile) November 17, 2019
A big congratulations to you Luyolo very well deserved, my votes didn't go to waist ?#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/nFFQ4fu6nI— Whitney M (@WhitneyMokoena) November 17, 2019
Wow well done Luyolo!!! ? . You did it!! Where you at team Luyolo ???????#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/MZAC25loLt— BleSSed (@blackman_sed) November 17, 2019
A performer. A singer. A talent. An international superstar. A humble soul. I can't wait to buy all your albums and attend your sold out concerts. You deserve your win and every great thing in your future. Congratulations Luyolo!?? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/W15ZaGMblL— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 17, 2019
Congratulations Luyolo for winning!! Our own John Legend madoda!— MamQwambi? (@Nolali_) November 17, 2019
Congratulations Sneziey for making it to the Top 2 even after they tried to bring you down by spreading lies! I'm proud of you my baby #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/gOfcgXry7v
The sunshine through the rain moment for Luyolo. So glad I voted?? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/nfg6EzLNfQ— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) November 17, 2019