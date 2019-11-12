WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss

Unable to ignore the ongoing rumours surrounding his weight, Mampintsha set the record straight.

In a video on social media, he said he is not sick and doesn’t care much about other people’s opinions.

Speaking in isiZulu, Mampintsha also had a spicy clapback for those "spreading lies" about his weight, saying such people relied on these rumours to sleep at night.

“Angiguli (I am not sick)," he said.

Watch it below: