WATCH | Mampintsha addresses rumours about his huge weight-loss

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 12 November 2019
Mampintsha says he is not sick and people are spreading lies.
Image: Via Mampintsha's Instagram

Kwaito artist Mampintsha has broken his silence on his sudden weight-loss.

This after social media users expressed concern last week after a video showed a “skinny” Mampintsha dancing.

Many suggested that Mampintsha could have been stressed or unwell, which would explain the huge weight-loss, while others praised him for dropping a kilo or two.

Unable to ignore the ongoing rumours surrounding his weight, Mampintsha set the record straight.

In a video on social media, he said he is not sick and doesn’t care much about other people’s opinions.

Speaking in isiZulu, Mampintsha also had a spicy clapback for those "spreading lies" about his weight, saying such people relied on these rumours to sleep at night.

“Angiguli (I am not sick)," he said.

Watch it below:

