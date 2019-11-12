The best & worst dressed celebs at the E! People's Choice Awards

TV host Bonang Matheba proved there's no better beauty aid than pure happiness as she skipped along the red carpet at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday.

Queen B, who was named the first African Influencer of the Year, was one of many celebs who collected an award at this annual event, which hands out accolades based on the result of public votes.

Here's which A-listers got our vote as having the best and worst outfits of the night: