International performer headlines Nelson Mandela Bay production

International performer and producer Cedric Vandenschrik is teaming up with Port Elizabeth pianist and singer Ulagh Williams to bring A Touch of Class to the friendly city.

In this two-hander, Vandenschrik and Williams reinterpret some classic songs from the jazz era in the style of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble and Robbie Williams. They also treat some unlikely songs to an acoustic emotional rendition, shedding new light on the compositions.

There is also a little foray into the Jacques Brel repertoire as well as some Italian classics. The evening is filled with fun, tongue-in-cheek commentary, and riddled with evergreen songs — with some surprises sprinkled on top for good measure.

Due to an overwhelming interest in the Gala Evening scheduled for November 23, Remo’s Italian Restaurant — which will be hosting the event — has decided to add a performance on Sunday, November 24, with a limited menu available.

Multilingual Vandenschrik is no stranger to these intimate productions, having produced and performed shows like Jacques Brel — Rough Diamond and Songs Lost in Translation.

He has a global perspective envied by many, having lived and performed abroad and travelled for much of his career. He still spends a few months of the year out of the country.

This show brings in some of his travel experiences, with a song attached to every story.

Musical director, producer and performer Williams is the co-owner of TwoTone Music and also lectures jazz voice at Rhodes University.

She has co-produced shows featuring major artists like Judith Sephuma and Lira, composed and produced music for various clients across a wide range of genres, and runs the Talent Factory which develops musical talent from preschoolers to professional artists.

She is currently studying towards a PhD in musicology and leads the busy corporate entertainment outfit, the TwoTone Band.

The two shows will take place as follows:

November 23 — doors open at 6pm with the show at 8.30pm — R450 (Gala Evening with four-course meal and Blackjack gambling table, of which the proceeds will go to Animal Welfare)

November 24 — doors open at 6pm with the show at 8pm — R 150 (Show only with limited menu)

Tickets can be booked on www.quicket.co.za or Remo’s on 060-9980-789