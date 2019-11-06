Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019

A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.

For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion who are doing great things in their respect industries by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.

A new category — Most Stylish Changemakers — has been introduced this year to applaud movers and shakers who are helping to bring about positive social change.

As the event organisers put it, "style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and how you’d like to shape the world."

Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:

Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.

Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo