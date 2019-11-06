Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019
A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.
For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion who are doing great things in their respect industries by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.
A new category — Most Stylish Changemakers — has been introduced this year to applaud movers and shakers who are helping to bring about positive social change.
As the event organisers put it, "style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and how you’d like to shape the world."
Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:
Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.
Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena
Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: TV presenter Pearl Modiadie
Most Stylish Media Personality: Fashion blogger Melody Molale
Most Innovative Style: Fashion designer Lezanne Viviers
Most Stylish Model: Maria Borges
The Next Big Thing: Influencer/stylist Thameenah Saint and influencer/beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase
Most Stylish Designer (Interior or Fashion): Fashion designer Thebe Magugu
Most Stylish Business Personality: Entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo
The Most Stylish Changemakers: Former Miss SA Tatum Keshwar and husband, Warren Wheatley, chief investment officer of Lebashe Investment Group
• The 2019 South African Style Awards ceremony (invite only) will be taking place at the Sandton Sun San Deck on November 17. It will be preceded by a red carpet hosted in Sandton City's Diamond Walk.