Somhale, Mihlali crowned some of SA's most stylish personalities for 2019

By Toni Jaye Singer - 06 November 2019
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, who recently tied the knot, have been named the Most Stylish Couple at this year's SA Style Awards.
Image: Bertrand van der Berg/SA Style Awards

A pair of loved-up newlyweds, a couple of former beauty queens and a rapper are among the winners of the annual South African Style Awards.

For 23 years, these awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion who are doing great things in their respect industries by handing out accolades for the "Most Stylish" individual(s) in various categories.

A new category — Most Stylish Changemakers — has been introduced this year to applaud movers and shakers who are helping to bring about positive social change. 

As the event organisers put it, "style is knowing who you are, what you want to say and how you’d like to shape the world."

Here's the complete list of winners for 2019:

Most Stylish Couple: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and new husband, actor/model Mohale Motaung.

Most Stylish SA Icon: Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Rapper Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena

Basetsana Kumalo has been declared the Most Stylish SA Icon for 2019.
Image: Bertrand van der Berg/SA Style Awards
Moozlie has been named 2019's Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music.
Image: Bertrand van der Berg/SA Style Awards

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or TV: TV presenter Pearl Modiadie

Most Stylish Media Personality: Fashion blogger Melody Molale

Most Innovative Style: Fashion designer Lezanne Viviers

Most Stylish Model: Maria Borges

The Next Big Thing: Influencer/stylist Thameenah Saint and influencer/beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase

Influencer/beauty vlogger Mihlali Ndamase will be taking home 'The Next Big Thing' award at the 2019 SA Style Awards.
Image: Donald Chipumha/SA Style Awards
Influencer/stylist Thameenah Saint has been jointly named 'The Next Big Thing' by the SA Style Awards.
Image: Bertrand van der Berg/SA Style Awards

Most Stylish Designer (Interior or Fashion): Fashion designer Thebe Magugu

Most Stylish Business Personality: Entrepreneur Ze Nxumalo

The Most Stylish Changemakers: Former Miss SA Tatum Keshwar and husband, Warren Wheatley, chief investment officer of Lebashe Investment Group

The 2019 South African Style Awards ceremony (invite only) will be taking place at the Sandton Sun San Deck on November 17. It will be preceded by a red carpet hosted in Sandton City's Diamond Walk.

