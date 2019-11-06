Leisure

Here's what Mzansi thinks of Rasta's Siya Kolisi painting

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 06 November 2019
Twitter is raving about Rasta's latest work, a painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: Twitter/Queen Kamo

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje found himself on the Twitter trends list again on Tuesday, after his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went viral.

Rasta, like scores of South Africans, was at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday to welcome home the first group of Springboks after they won the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on Saturday.

True to form, Rasta brought his canvas and colours to paint a portrait of Siya.

The artist is clearly upping his game, and doing so by recreating one of the most iconic figures in the country at the moment.

Luckily for Kolisi, he didn't have to be dead to receive the honours.

While some were a bit sceptical about the resemblance, many praised Rasta for persisting with his art, regardless of criticism.

Even musician Zakes Bantwini said, “Rasta never disappoints”.

This is not the first time the artist has wowed the nation.

In May, he impressed fans with a portrait of EFF leader Julius Malema, which he painted during the party's Tshela Thupa rally before the elections.

Here's a glimpse of Twitter reactions:

