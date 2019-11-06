Eastern Cape design student's dresses snapped up by Miss SA

PREMIUM

A Walter Sisulu University fashion student’s garments have impressed reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi.



Yanga Nginda, 23, who says her avant-garde designs are creatively inspired by theatre and drama, was spotted by Tunzi last month at the Indwangu Arts and Fashion Fair where Nginda was showcasing her work...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.