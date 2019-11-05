Shakira says losing voice was 'darkest moment' of her life

Colombian superstar Shakira says temporarily losing her voice two years ago was "the darkest moment" of her life, and which affected her "deeply".

In November 2017 the three-time Grammy winner was forced to postpone her hip-shaking "El Dorado World Tour" for seven months after suffering a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord.

"It affected me deeply, there is a before and after," the 42-year-old said during an interview with AFP late on Monday in Barcelona, where she lives with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and their two young sons.

"You take many things for granted when you have them... In the case of my voice, it is something that is so inherent in my nature, it is my identity," she added in the interview at a Barcelona hotel.