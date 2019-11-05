SABC denies rumours that Uzalo could be taken off air

The SABC has moved to calm fears that popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo could be cancelled because its contract with the show's producers has ended.

An insider at the show told TshisaLIVE that production house Stained Glass Pictures' contract with the SABC expired at the end of October, leading to confusion over the future of the production.

Cast members contacted by TshisaLIVE refused to comment on the claims, stating that they were contractually bound to stay silent.