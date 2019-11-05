Robert Marawa on Xolani Gwala: 'I arrived at the hospital and I saw a person who was free of pain'

TV and radio personality Robert Marawa has reflected on the close friendship he had with veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala and his contribution to SA broadcasting.

Gwala died on Friday, surrounded by family at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

In a round-table discussion with Newzroom Afrika's JJ Tabane, Marawa said Gwala was dedicated to his work.

“The last time we met, we spoke about the passion in terms of what you do – and you don't find a more passionate individual than he was. Every story had to be done and told the way that it was supposed to be done and told,” he said.

Marawa explained that his friendship Gwala was sustained by their opposite interests in the media industry, politics compared to sport, which led to endless conversations over the phone.