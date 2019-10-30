WATCH | Kevin Hart shares his recovery after horror accident

After escaping a near-death car crash last month, Kevin Hart shared an emotional video where he detailed his physical and emotional journey to recovery.

Kevin recounted the horrific accident in an Instagram post, explaining that you are not in control of your life and it can all be over in a matter of seconds.

“Basically what you realise is that you’re not in control,” Kevin narrated at the beginning of the video and added, “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

With the words, “September 1, 2019, I was involved in an accident, my world was changed forever” appearing on the screen, Kevin showed footage of his recovery in the hospital when he was learning how to walk and move his body again.