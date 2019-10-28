'My heart has a big hole': Tributes pour in for Afrikaans actor Cobus Visser

Tributes have poured in for veteran actor Cobus Visser, who died on Monday morning at the age of 70.

His death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by his management.

Cobus was well known for his roles in Afrikaans TV shows Fiela se Kind, Susanna van Biljon, Mollie & Wors, Binnelanders and Vetkoek Paleis.

Cobus' close friend and colleague, actress Liz Meiring, shared her heartbreak on Facebook, but said she was glad he was no longer in pain.

“Cobus Visser died early this morning. Thanks to everyone for the help and care,” she wrote in a lengthy post, thanking all those who had an impact on his life.

“I hope he realizes where he is now; how much South African audiences and the industry meant to him. My heart has a big hole. We've walked a long road together for 35 years. But he is freed. And that's all that counts,” Liz wrote.

Details surrounding his death were not clear at the time of publishing, but Jacaranda FM said the actor had a history of heart problems.

Fans and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Cobus.