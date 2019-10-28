Abigail Kubeka hopes for justice after 'assault': I feared the worst

Abigail Kubeka is grateful to have escaped an alleged assault by a taxi driver with only a black eye and swollen lip, and is pinning her hopes on police to help her find justice.

The star was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto two weeks ago while on her way to work.

Abigail said she had just merged into a traffic circle when a taxi squeezed in front of her car and the two vehicles collided.

She said she couldn't believe it when the driver climbed out of his car, confronted her while she was seated in hers and allegedly hit her.

“Imagine you get a big fist to the face at 20 minutes to seven in the morning. You don't know if you are dreaming or not. I don't think even Cassius Clay received a blow like that. It was so heavy. He was still coming, he was so aggressive. People had to restrain him. It was like he was trying to fight another man.

Abigail said she feared the worst when the man allegedly assaulted her.