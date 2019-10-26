J'Something spoils his wifey with new wheels
J'Something and his wifey, Cordelia 'Coco' Godi are serious #relationshipgoals.
The couple who have been together for years apparently secretly tied the knot in 2016 after J paid lobola for Coco in 2015.
Even though they were initially coy when it came to their romance, they've since done a 360 and regularly flaunt their love.
And, rightfully so!
The lovebirds recently celebrated their anniversary and J spoilt his queen with a brand new ride.
"Happy anniversary boo. I hope you enjoy your new whip. I love you to the moon and back," the singer captioned a pic of Coco in the car.
In a separate post earlier this month, J gushed over how his wife is the inspiration behind his music and life.
"Muse...'a person or personified force who is the source of inspiration for a creative artist.' No doubt you are the greatest source of inspiration for the music and for life in general."
J added that he believes that spouses were created for each other and that when they become one, they get a glimpse of the magnitude that is the love of God.
"The love I have for you is unreal ... you’re the coolest person on this planet homie. You also happen to be dam sexy, love you boo ... may our love spark more love."
View this post on Instagram
