Davido is brimming with pride over the birth of his son
Nigerian singing sensation Davido is overjoyed about becoming a father for the third time.
Davido and his fiancé Chioma Rowland welcomed their lil prince into the world last Sunday.
The singer gushed over his queen, labelling her a “strong wife”.
He also revealed that they've named their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.
Davido popped the question to Chioma surrounded by family and friends last month.
He shared a snap of the gorg pear-shaped diamond ring he got for her on Instagram.