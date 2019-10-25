Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang

Ntsiki Mazwai had the internet in chaos mode on Thursday, when she compared Bonang Matheba and Zodwa Wabantu, saying the dancer was a “bigger force”.

Ntsiki has been throwing shade at Queen B, but took it to a whole new level when she said Bonang would not have the same impact without her Woolworths deal.

Ntsiki went on to compare Bonang to Zodwa, who she said would not lose any shine if she lost a deal.

“It's gonna hurt you when I tell you that Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang because when you take Woolworths away from Bonang what do you have??? No deal you can take away from Zodwa. She will continue,” Ntsiki wrote.