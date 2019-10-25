Lobola and crossing cultural boundaries: This proposal video will give you the feels

Afterwards, Samuel explains how the proposal wasn't a complete surprise and he had to learn about the cultural processes involved with his bride-to-be's family.

“So basically, I had wanted to do all the customary law arrangements behind Tshepi's back, but ja, it doesn't quite work that way. I spoke to her mother and asked for her permission and she told me about the letter and I need to go chat to Tshepi's uncle.”

Samuel detailed the process and said even though he wanted it to be a surprise, Tshepi eventually found out.

Jacaranda reports that the pair first gained attention after posting their love story on the #ImStaying Facebook group.

The group promotes positive stories from people living in SA who have said they will not immigrate, despite ongoing problems in the country.