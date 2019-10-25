AKA on Black Coffee 'beef': I'm a different person to what I was back then

AKA has put his “beef” with Black Coffee behind him, telling TshisaLIVE he is different to who he was a few years ago and praising the DJ for his impact on SA music.

AKA was included on Black Coffee's Music is King concert line-up earlier this month, with the DJ praising the star as “one of the most amazing live artists on this continent”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the YFM LYFE 2019 concert in Pretoria recently, AKA said he was impressed by Black Coffee's compliment and joked that he was one of the best live acts in the world.

He touched on his relationship with Black Coffee and said he was a different person to the one who got into fiery exchanges with the DJ in the past.

“With me and Black Coffee there has always been like this ... I don't know what you want to call it ... I think it is growth. I am a different person now than I was then. Back in the days.”

The Fela in Versace hitmaker said he was humbled to work with the DJ.