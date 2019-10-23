Pressure, painful memories & fairness: Five powerful quotes from Harry and Meghan's African doccie

Meghan on adapting to pressure of being a royal

“I have said for a long time it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive. You've got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile.”

Meghan on marriage and bad press

It's hard. I don't think anybody could understand that, but in all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here, but when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy. But my British friends said to me: “I'm sure he's great, but you shouldn't do it, because the British tabloids will destroy your life.”