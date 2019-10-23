Hip-Hop heavyweights to descend on Nelson Mandela Bay

Hip-hop heavyweights AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta are gearing up to set fire to the eighth edition of the Ebubeleni Music Festival.

The hitmakers will perform at the Urban Music leg of the festival taking place on December 29 at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in the Hip-Hop vs Gqom vs Amapiano edition.

Others performing on the evening include the likes of Sho Madjozi, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, De Mthunda & Njelic, DJ Sumbody, Moonchild Sanelly, Prince Kaybee and Zodwa Wabantu.

Project manager Marc Mahambehlala of Mahambehlala Communications said Ebubeleni prides itself on contributing to efforts meant to boost the local economy by attracting tourists who come to Port Elizabeth during December, which in turn creates job opportunities for locals.

“Benefiting the most are young people with qualifications but lacking work experience. Included among those employed by the event are graphic designers, administrators and public relations personnel.

“Among the businesses that benefited are those in accommodation, tour operations, caterers, technical services, security and vendors,” Mahambehlala said.

The three-day festival kicks off on December 27 with the Urban leg and the Comedy Night springs into action at the Boardwalk ICC the following day.

Billed to make sure all are in stitches are Ntosh Madlingozi, Siya Seya, Trevor Gumbi, Nkosinathi Maki and Skhumba Hlophe.

On Sunday December 29, the Main Fest kicks in with performances by PE-born Zonke, Vusi Nova and Ami Faku.

Other artists include Tsepo Tshola, DJ Tira, Simmy, Zer012 Finest, Anathi, Msaki, O47 and Jaziel Brothers. Socialite, radio and television personality Somizi Mhlongo will MC the event alongside Umhlobo Wenene’s Mafa Bavuma.

Early bird tickets are available at Computicket until October 31.

A cooler box ticket is R80 and parking is at R50 for the Urban and Main events hosted at the stadium.