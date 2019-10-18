Industry needs to be regulated - Seputla Sebogodi

Venerable actor Seputla Sebogodi has come a long way from being jailed for his political plays to being one of the most revered actors of our time.

In a candid interview with Sowetan, Sebogodi said not much has changed in the entertainment for black actors.

Despite new opportunities and the inclusion of black people in drama schools, many battles being fought today such as financial hardships have existed since his times at classic productions such as Bophelo ke Semphekgo.

"I want the industry to be regulated and I would love for a union that can take care of the actors. And I hope development is something that our government can do.

"This is an industry that can create a lot of jobs and is an industry that helped break the walls of apartheid. People knew about apartheid because of plays," said Sebogodi when asked about his dreams for the entertainment industry.

The Atteridgeville-born actor was a part of the Generations16 who were fired for standing up against poor wages. Sebogodi said despite the hardships, this is an industry of passion.

"In the olden days, there was no schools for black people to learn how to act. But there was a course at Unisa that taught you how to teach drama. I did that course for two years and after that I left because it was just books. Nothing practical that I could learn," he said.