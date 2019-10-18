Benny Bushwhacker set to take Nelson Mandela Bay by storm

World-renowned conservationist, environmental campaigner, and the only man to have walked the length of Africa — three times — barefoot, Benny Bushwhacker is back in SA.

Starting on Tuesday October 22, he will perform Benny Bushwhacker: Human Nature at the Savoy Theatre for a five-day run.

And he has returned to share what it takes to survive the African bush … and for the African bush to survive.

The genial SA-born Benny Bushwhacker (aka Ben Voss), who recently made world headlines for banging heads with swashbuckling British survivalist Bear Grylls, will be touring SA theatres and festivals with an hilarious yet sobering look at the collision between man and environment.

For somebody who has spent more time away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life than a hibernating Arctic wood frog, Benny brings untainted humanity and humour to his performance that will aim to get audiences laughing out loud and wondering why, when it comes to the bush, the most uncommon human trait is common sense.

Whether it be his opinion on changing the Springbok emblem, how to spot a bullshitter in Kruger, or the relative chances of his estranged wife, Brenda, replacing the buffalo in the Big Five, Benny delivers time and again with his unique sense of humour and classic bush logic.

While touring SA, Benny will also be raising awareness and cash for the Mkhuze Community Leopard-Human Conflict Survey.

And while leopards are not known to change their spots, through this initiative, Benny is determined to get some humans to do so.

Benny Bushwhacker’s stories and experiences have been translated from bush to page by his unofficial biographer, John van de Ruit, (of Spud fame) and directed from page to stage by Janice Honeyman.

When asked about the project, Honeyman said: “I have worked with Ben before and have always enjoyed it. He’s a good, thinking actor.

"His Mamba series impressed me, so I chose to direct his alter ego, Beauty Ramapelepele. Ben then worked with me in 2018 on the Snow White pantomime as Evil Queen Hildagonda, in which he was fantastic.

"The opportunity to work with him again as Benny Bushwhacker is great fun. The concerns of the content are very close to my heart and putting it into a less didactic, preachy context feels good for me.”

Van de Ruit said: "Ben and I have been friends and collaborators for over twenty years. In that time, I have had the best seat in the house to witness his talent and versatility as a comedic actor.

"He has the unique ability to capture reality and extremity, often simultaneously, with hilarious consequences. It does help that he was born with a rubber face, a razor-sharp mind and the body of Frankenstein. This made him the perfect fit for Benny Bushwhacker, a celebrity conservationist with a big heart and little education to speak of.”

Benny Bushwhacker: Human Nature will be showing until Saturday October 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets at R130 are available through Computicket.

