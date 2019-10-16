Leisure

All the feels after Black Coffee's interview with Trevor Noah

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 16 October 2019
Black Coffee sat down with Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'.
Black Coffee sat down with Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Show'.
Image: The Daily Show Twitter

DJ Black Coffee's guest appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has left Mzansi in awe.

The popular DJ was a guest on Trevor's late-night news show on Monday, where he shared about pearls of wisdom.

Speaking to Trevor, Black Coffee credited his success to “knowing hunger and knowing that you've experienced it and you don't wanna go back”.

He also said that he's part of an effort to change the narrative about Africa.

“We are trying to change the narrative about the continent. Maybe it is our fault; we have always seen Africa as an inferior place. All the best things were on TV, which means they were in America or Europe. It took so much away from the continent and we want to reverse that,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below:

Beyond just being a DJ and a producer, Black Coffee has collaborated with Drake, Usher and even made it on Beyoncé's playlist dedicated to her husband Jay Z in 2017.

The interview inspired many, here is a snapshot of the reactions:

Latest Videos

Harry the roaming elephant escapes death
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.

Most Read

X