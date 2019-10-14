Idols SA fans left fuming - ‘Voting for the twins cost us Mangaliso'

Idols SA fans were left fuming on Sunday after Mangaliso was eliminated from the popular TV singing competition.

It was a nail-biting moment before it was announced that Mangaliso had received the lowest number of votes.

She was gracious in her exit, hugging her fellow contestants as she left the stage.

But on social media things were not as civil, with fans blaming the twins' popularity for Mangaliso's exit.

They claimed everyone was so preoccupied with voting for the twins that they forgot about Mangaliso.

Others argued that the hype around the twins was blinding everyone to the real talent, and were not impressed by the twins performances.

Virginia divided the judges with her performance of Mafikizolo and Uhuru’s Khona.

Unathi said Virginia gave an all-round good performance, but Abrahams wished she had enjoyed the performance more. Somizi said it was nothing spectacular.