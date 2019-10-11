The Soil’s Ntsika celebrates solo dreams on tour

Singer heeds call of Bay fans with performance

When he performed in Port Elizabeth on Heritage Day, fans insisted singer Ntsika Ngxanga bring his album tour to the city and he has paid heed to their call.



The Soil acapella trio member, who is simultaneously pursuing a solo career, will host a live performance of his album, I Write What I Dream, at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre (ICC) on November 2...

