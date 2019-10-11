Musical fantasy adventure to rev Bay

The annual Rother Swain Drama Studio production for 2019 is the age-old favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

This is the delightful tale of the resurrection of a previous Grand Prix winner, whose life in a scrap-yard is changed into the miraculous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, who goes on a quest to save Grandpa from the scheming Vulgarians.

Caractacus Potts and his two loving children – Jeremy and Jemima – are instrumental in resurrecting Chitty to her former glory and the story takes the audience on a trip from England to Vulgaria and back again.

With the help of the gorgeous Truly Scrumptious, who offers the love interest in this production, Chitty and the Potts family are victorious in over-throwing the Child Catcher and the scheming Vulgarians.

The audience is guaranteed to leave the theatre humming at least one of the many familiar tunes.

Just more than 90 youngsters in two casts have been hard at work since July, being put through their paces by choreographer Sian-Beth Hitchner, musical director Angela Freer, and directors, Sharon Rother and LindaLouise Swain.

The two casts will take to the stage from October 12 to October 19.

James van der Merwe, a very familiar face on local stages, plays the pivotal role of Caractacus Potts for both casts.

His leading ladies playing Truly Scrumptious, are Emma Brown and Victoria Jensen, while his loving children are played by Rachel Brown and Milani Osazuwa, with Jessica Smith and Ethan Noome in the second cast.

Jamie McGillivray and Dana Barclay head up the delightful “baddies” as the Baron and Baroness of Vulgaria, for both casts.

And no cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang would be complete without the titular car, having been constructed in great detail by artist Alan Cooper.

The show will also raise funds for the Animal Anti Cruelty League thanks to Eddie Falconer from Eddie Macs and the VP Sports Club who will run the bar and sweet shop with funds donated to the league.

Shows take place on Saturday October 12 , Sunday October 13 and Saturday October 19 at both 12pm and 3.30pm and Tuesday October 15 to Friday October 18 at 7pm.

Tickets cost R85 and booking can be made by e-mailing gavin.rother@gmail.com.