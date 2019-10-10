Lerato Kganyago on losing her virginity at 24

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago is letting it all out on her new YouTube channel — even hitting back at all the nasty things people have been saying about her.

In the latest video on her channel, Lerato spoke about losing her virginity at 24, relationships, heartbreak and cheating.

The episode also featured two guests, well-known make-up artist Clara Banx and her cousin Koki.

Clara fell pregnant at a very young age and recounted her experience.

Lerato responded by saying she was nowhere near to having sex at that age.

“I'm trying to remember what I was doing at that age. At 22 I was still a virgin. I lost my virginity at 24,” she said, adding that she was a late bloomer.