'Uyajola' 'takes a break' from screens amid BCCSA complaints

A week after TshisaLIVE revealed that the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) had received objections to Moja Love's controversial reality show, Uyajola, the channel has reportedly announced that the show will be taking “a break”.

The series, based on American TV series Cheaters and hosted by rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, made headlines last week after an episode featuring violence and strong language sparked outrage.

In it, a woman assaulted her husband for allegedly cheating, and the woman he was allegedly cheating with joined in. The man did not receive help until later in the altercation.

In a statement to Isolezwe, Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi confirmed that the show had been taken off air from this Sunday.

She said the decision to halt production had nothing to do with recent complaints against the display of violence and strong language.

“It doesn't mean that it is the end of the show because of people's complaints to the BCCSA. The production company has chosen to take a short break from filming as they have been doing it for some time,” she said.

Mbonambi said the show would return to screens, but did not give any indication of when this would be.