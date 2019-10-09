Leisure

Masechaba Ndlovu on Vatiswa Ndara’s open letter: This is not about the Fergusons

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 October 2019
Masechaba Ndlovu says the industry, as a whole, is the problem.
Masechaba Ndlovu has weighed in on a scathing open letter from Vatiswa Ndara about the alleged mistreatment of actors at Ferguson Films, saying the problem is not the power couple, but an “oppressive” system.

In the six-page letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, Vatiswa opened up about alleged  “bullying and exploitation” in the industry.

The letter was shared widely on social media and sparked a debate about the Fergusons and the treatment of actors in SA.

Masechaba shared her thoughts on the debate on Twitter.

“I'm so proud of Vatiswa for standing up when so many are silent. This is not about The Fergusons. This is about eradicating archaic systems that continue to oppress our people,” she wrote.

She went on to slam the state of the arts industry and asked why democracy had not fixed it.

She added that perhaps what was needed was a series of separate discussions with major stakeholders, including actors, producers and broadcasters.

