Drake hits back at claims he lied about his relationship with his dad to sell records

Rapper Drake is in his feels after his father, Dennis Graham, claimed that he lied about their relationship to “sell records”.

Drake recently took to Instagram and explained that his father tended to say anything that would get him attention.

“My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The God's Plan hitmaker expressed that he was “so hurt” after hearing that his father accused him of lying about their relationship to “sell records”.

The claims all started when Dennis appeared on an episode of Power 106’s Nick Cannon Mornings last week and revealed how he felt about his son claiming he’s an absent father in his lyrics.

In the interview, Dennis fired back at Drake's “absentee father” lyrics on most of his songs and explained that he has always been in constant communication with his son and was always there for him. “I had a conversation with Drake about that. I've always been with Drake.”

Dennis also stated that he spoke to Drake almost every day. “We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? Man, this is not cool,'” his father said.

He then made a bold statement that the renowned rapper was making all his “father abandonment” lyrics up.

“He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ Uh-okay. Okay, well [we’re] cool.”