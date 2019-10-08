The Ndlovu Youth Choir sell out first international tour since AGT final

The Ndlovu Youth Choir are hot property at the moment and sold out shows on their first international tour since contesting in the America's Got Talent finale.

The SA-based choir dazzled the world with their run on the prestigious TV talent search competition.

They drew applause from fans and industry peers, including from Simon Cowell who later signed the group.

After returning home for a short period, the group jetted off to Europe this past weekend to perform a short tour in the Netherlands.

They performed sell out show in Utrecht on Saturday, before performing two more shows on Sunday.

Their show on Sunday originally sold out before an extra show was arranged, which again sold out.

Speaking about the experience, musical director Ralf Schmitt told TshisaLIVE that there were standing ovations at every show on the short tour.

“It was a crazy experience. The theatre organisers said that though they had sold out the theatre twice on Sunday, they could have sold it out two more times. There were standing ovations and people just wanted more. It shows that we have a great show and we can't wait to do it in South Africa.”