The Ndlovu Youth Choir sell out first international tour since AGT final
The Ndlovu Youth Choir are hot property at the moment and sold out shows on their first international tour since contesting in the America's Got Talent finale.
The SA-based choir dazzled the world with their run on the prestigious TV talent search competition.
They drew applause from fans and industry peers, including from Simon Cowell who later signed the group.
After returning home for a short period, the group jetted off to Europe this past weekend to perform a short tour in the Netherlands.
They performed sell out show in Utrecht on Saturday, before performing two more shows on Sunday.
Their show on Sunday originally sold out before an extra show was arranged, which again sold out.
Speaking about the experience, musical director Ralf Schmitt told TshisaLIVE that there were standing ovations at every show on the short tour.
“It was a crazy experience. The theatre organisers said that though they had sold out the theatre twice on Sunday, they could have sold it out two more times. There were standing ovations and people just wanted more. It shows that we have a great show and we can't wait to do it in South Africa.”
Sold out performance in Utrecht. The audience went crazy and we absolutely loved every minute of it! ??❤️???? pic.twitter.com/hXw3dg24ZN— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) October 5, 2019
Sound check in Oosterhout. Two shows today! We sold out the theatre once, arranged an extra show, and sold it out again! ??????? pic.twitter.com/u9s00hoom8— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) October 6, 2019
He said that there has been “loads of opportunities” for the group after their stint on America's Got Talent and they are now assessing all of them to see which align best with the group.
The Limpopo government donated R1 million to the choir last month in honour of their achievements overseas.
Half went to welcoming the choir back home in and a special homecoming celebration for the group was held on Monday in their home province.
According to EWN, Limpopo’s MEC for Arts and Culture Thandi Moraka said that half of that amount went to the welcoming home of the choir and celebrations, the other was given to the choir.
Ralf told TshisaLIVE that choir members had received a contribution for their performances but were committed to their long-term sustainability.
“As with all other finances in the choir, it has all been worked through to make sure that the choristers are absolutely the primary beneficiaries but we want to make sure that it is long term and sustainable.
“Although they have all received something for their performances, our goal is to ensure that all money received is used responsibly and ensure long-term employment of the singers and education for the young singers.”