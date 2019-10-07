Better with age! ProVerb's throwback shows a style evolution

We all love an epic throwback, especially when it shows how far we've come in life.

So, when Idols host ProVerb posted a snap showing how time has worked in his favour, we were here for it.

Although Pro doesn't say when the first picture was taken, the shiny suit tells us it was totes vintage.

Of course, the musician had a positive message tagged to the picture.

"The only time you should ever look back, is to see how far you've come."