WATCH | Sho Madjozi finally dances to John Cena in the #JohnCenaChallenge
Sho Madjozi's John Cena track is doing the most up in these streets both locally and internationally, there's no way she couldn't hop on the John Cena challenge.
Sho took to Instagram and shared a video of herself dancing to the brazing hot track.
She then expressed that the song was doing so well and she thought that she'd join in.
“Guys were doing too well, I had to step in,” she enthusiastically said.
The singer was not the only one who joined in the challenge, just days ago John Cena himself was taught how to dance to the upbeat song when he made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The video shared on Ellen's Instagram page shows the wrestler following dance moves from the show's resident DJ, Twitch, as they boogie it down to the up-tempo beat.
John Cena track has been making waves in the music scene since its debut on the international music platform Colors in August.
Since then a viral hashtag #JohnCenaChallenge has taken social media by storm, with dancers from around the world showing off their moves to the vibrant hit.