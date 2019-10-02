Leisure

RECIPE | Moroccan carrot & orange salad with olives

02 October 2019
Moroccan carrot and orange salad with olives.
Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

4-6 oranges - or a combination of oranges and rose grapefruit, peeled removing all the pith

1-2 carrots, peeled and sliced with a vegetable peeler making thin strands

250ml (1 cup) green olives, pitted

A small handful of dried cranberries sliced and soaked in a little warm water to which a splash of vinegar has been added.

A handful or almonds, dry roasted in a pan

Dressing:

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small orange

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground coriander

A pinch of chilli flakes

2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard seeds

5ml (1 tsp) currants

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Ensure you remove all the pith from the oranges. Using a sharp knife cut horizontally into slices about 3cm thick. Remove any pips.
  2. Place the carrots on the bottom of a round serving platter. Top with the orange slices. Sprinkle over the olives and drained cranberry slices.
  3. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well. Pour over the salad and sprinkle over almonds; allow to stand for 15 minutes before serving to give the fruit time to absorb all those flavours.

