RECIPE | Moroccan carrot & orange salad with olives

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

4-6 oranges - or a combination of oranges and rose grapefruit, peeled removing all the pith

1-2 carrots, peeled and sliced with a vegetable peeler making thin strands

250ml (1 cup) green olives, pitted

A small handful of dried cranberries sliced and soaked in a little warm water to which a splash of vinegar has been added.

A handful or almonds, dry roasted in a pan

Dressing:

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil

Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small orange

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground coriander

A pinch of chilli flakes

2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard seeds

5ml (1 tsp) currants

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: