RECIPE | Moroccan carrot & orange salad with olives
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
4-6 oranges - or a combination of oranges and rose grapefruit, peeled removing all the pith
1-2 carrots, peeled and sliced with a vegetable peeler making thin strands
250ml (1 cup) green olives, pitted
A small handful of dried cranberries sliced and soaked in a little warm water to which a splash of vinegar has been added.
A handful or almonds, dry roasted in a pan
Dressing:
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil
Finely grated rind and juice of 1 small orange
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground coriander
A pinch of chilli flakes
2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard seeds
5ml (1 tsp) currants
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Ensure you remove all the pith from the oranges. Using a sharp knife cut horizontally into slices about 3cm thick. Remove any pips.
- Place the carrots on the bottom of a round serving platter. Top with the orange slices. Sprinkle over the olives and drained cranberry slices.
- Combine all the dressing ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake well. Pour over the salad and sprinkle over almonds; allow to stand for 15 minutes before serving to give the fruit time to absorb all those flavours.