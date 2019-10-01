Zodwa hits back at haters: Prostitutes are people too!

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at those who claim she is practicing "public prostitution" by dancing half-naked in the club.

She may have been showing off her body and hitting a young vosho in the spotlight for well over two years, but once again has had to beat back criticism that she is selling her body for cash.

In a comment posted to her social media pages over the weekend, one follower accused her of "public prostituting".

She quickly responded by telling the user that they were practising "indoor prostitution".