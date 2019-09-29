What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding
Here come the grooms all dressed in white ... and Basotho blankets, and bold red floral print suits, and black suits with gold embellishments, and elaborate Egyptian-inspired outfits ...
Somizi Mhlongo is known to be a flamboyant fashionista, so it came as no surprise that he didn't limit himself to just one look when he tied the knot with Mohale Motaung on Saturday.
The new Mr & Mr changed several times throughout the course of their Big Day ending up in extravagant ensembles by local designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.
"@gertjohancoetzee took us to Egypt. Perfect for our theme. African traditional wedding," said Somizi of his and his groom's custom outfits on Instagram.
Coetzee also dressed some of the many celebrities who attended the pair's nuptials, including TV presenters Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago.
Other famous faces on the guest list were rapper Cassper Nyovest, singer Kelly Khumalo, model Babalwa Mneno, EFF leader Julius Malema, athlete Caster Semenya, and actresses Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi.
The social media fashion police — usually a fairly catty bunch — largely raved about everyone's African-inspired attire.
"I swear the invite probably said dress to kill or don't come at all," said one Twitter user.
"The fashion here was awesome. They really put effort. This is what red carpet events should look like," agreed another.
Here's what some of the others had to say:
If @somizi can change 5 times on 2 hours awards show, what were you expecting for a day wedding? I didn't expect less from him and he didn't disappoint.....he deserve a wooooooo sheeeem? #SomHaleTraditionalWedding— SolGreen (@Solly_Green) September 29, 2019
This ladies and gentlemen, is how our celebrities need to show up to the red carpet. Everyone looked AMAZING!! #SomHaleTraditionalWedding pic.twitter.com/5oF4Mz0H4H— Thabiso (@Thabiso_B) September 28, 2019
Everybody looked amazing here . The bar was Raised ??????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️??#somhaletraditionalwedding— QueenZee (@urmajestyzee) September 29, 2019
From now on, can ALL SA #redcarpet look like #Somhaletraditionalwedding . THIS IS BEAUTIFUL, CLASSY, ELEGANT AND BOUJEE ?????????. So much glamor at 1 event? P.S. Photographers take note. pic.twitter.com/7y0pfWjYxp— Beliciousmuse (@BeliciousMuse) September 29, 2019
#SomHaleTraditionalWedding This feels like ngathi Its Durban July guys pic.twitter.com/lzX76HDwGZ— yolisa (@yozalolo) September 28, 2019
I’m laughing at the fact that our celebrities dressed better for #SomHaleTraditionalWedding than they do on red carpets?? pic.twitter.com/z3C3uyNSvC— ???????? (@mochediiii) September 28, 2019
I honestly didn't see any bad dressed.... better than samas and Durban July outfits by far #SomHaleTraditionalWedding— IG:@Cliff_Mampz⭕️ (@Cliff_Mampz) September 29, 2019
Of course, not everyone was enamored with the guests and grooms' attire.
"Traditional doesn't mean boring guys, disappointed to see only a few outfits from this wedding that actually light my fire," commented one social media user.
While another compared Somizi and Mahale's Egyptian-inspired looks to costumes from the horror movie, The Mummy Returns.