What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding

Here come the grooms all dressed in white ... and Basotho blankets, and bold red floral print suits, and black suits with gold embellishments, and elaborate Egyptian-inspired outfits ...

Somizi Mhlongo is known to be a flamboyant fashionista, so it came as no surprise that he didn't limit himself to just one look when he tied the knot with Mohale Motaung on Saturday.

The new Mr & Mr changed several times throughout the course of their Big Day ending up in extravagant ensembles by local designer to the stars Gert-Johan Coetzee.

"@gertjohancoetzee took us to Egypt. Perfect for our theme. African traditional wedding," said Somizi of his and his groom's custom outfits on Instagram.