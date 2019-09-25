Leisure

RECIPE | Roasted sweet potato salad with bacon & homemade mayonnaise

25 September 2019
Roasted sweet potato salad with bacon and homemade mayonnaise.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

600g sweet potatoes, the smaller rather than the very large ones, washed and sliced into 2-3cm slices

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

125g streaky bacon, fried till crisp then drained on paper towel.

3 spring onions or chives, finely sliced

Mayonnaise:

1 extra large egg, straight from the fridge

Finely grated zest of 1 small lemon

2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard powder

5ml (1 tsp) white vinegar

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Place the potatoes in a bowl, drizzle over some olive oil and season. Toss to mix ensuring sweet potatoes are coated in oil. Spread out onto the baking tray and bake for 30-40 minutes, turning halfway, till tender. Set aside to cool.
  3. Meanwhile, cut the fried bacon into small pieces.
  4. Using a tall beaker or jug place all the ingredients for the mayonnaise, except the seasoning. Using a stick blender place the blade over the egg yolk and beat till it has thickened and looks like a mayonnaise. Season.
  5. Place the sweet potatoes in a serving bowl.
  6. Add ¾ of the bacon and ¾ of spring onions and toss to mix.
  7. Pour over the mayonnaise and mix through.
  8. Sprinkle over the remaining bacon and spring onion and serve. Enjoy on the day of making.

