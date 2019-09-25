RECIPE | Roasted sweet potato salad with bacon & homemade mayonnaise

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

600g sweet potatoes, the smaller rather than the very large ones, washed and sliced into 2-3cm slices

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

125g streaky bacon, fried till crisp then drained on paper towel.

3 spring onions or chives, finely sliced

Mayonnaise:

1 extra large egg, straight from the fridge

Finely grated zest of 1 small lemon

2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard powder

5ml (1 tsp) white vinegar

125ml (½ cup) olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method: