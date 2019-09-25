RECIPE | Roasted sweet potato salad with bacon & homemade mayonnaise
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
600g sweet potatoes, the smaller rather than the very large ones, washed and sliced into 2-3cm slices
Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
125g streaky bacon, fried till crisp then drained on paper towel.
3 spring onions or chives, finely sliced
Mayonnaise:
1 extra large egg, straight from the fridge
Finely grated zest of 1 small lemon
2.5ml (½ tsp) mustard powder
5ml (1 tsp) white vinegar
125ml (½ cup) olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place the potatoes in a bowl, drizzle over some olive oil and season. Toss to mix ensuring sweet potatoes are coated in oil. Spread out onto the baking tray and bake for 30-40 minutes, turning halfway, till tender. Set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, cut the fried bacon into small pieces.
- Using a tall beaker or jug place all the ingredients for the mayonnaise, except the seasoning. Using a stick blender place the blade over the egg yolk and beat till it has thickened and looks like a mayonnaise. Season.
- Place the sweet potatoes in a serving bowl.
- Add ¾ of the bacon and ¾ of spring onions and toss to mix.
- Pour over the mayonnaise and mix through.
- Sprinkle over the remaining bacon and spring onion and serve. Enjoy on the day of making.