'This year, I travelled the world': Here's how Lasizwe is taking over 2019

Vlogger and reality TV star Lasizwe is having a good year and appreciated the growth he acquired in 2019.

“My goals for 2019 were to outdo my 2018 goals which was to become a breakout star. I was slowly introduced to the industry. I was getting to know the ins and outs as well as the pros and cons of being famous,” he said to TshiaLIVE.

He explained that last year he signed a deal that he believed changed his life.

“I signed a Fanta deal last and it changed my life. Hence this year I told myself I wanted to become a better human being and to learn a lot.”

While adventure awaited him, Lasizwe expressed that this year he got to travel internationally on his own.

“I remember my first international trip was in Belgium with MTV for the ADD conference. And then from there it just opened so many international trips. I mean I went to Paris, I went to New York and now I am in London. I didn't anticipate that things were going to style out in what it has happened to be.”

He laughed in shock and expressed that he was living his best life in 2019 but believed that he was going to live a “greater” life in the future.

“My top best travel was in Paris. Just the people, the food, the environment and how I was accommodated. Paris was just phenomenal and breathtaking I can't even describe it.”

Although he has ticked a lot of boxes for what he planned to achieve in his life, Lasizwe expressed that he hadn't reached his peak yet.

“I think I am 40% complete with my bucket list which I have set really high goals and I think is very ambitious. But one of the things I have achieved was travelling internationally, which has been a major goal of mine.”