Rami Chuene highlights 10 entertainment industry struggles
If you're thinking of joining the entertainment industry, be warned: it can be incredibly tough.
The Queen actress Rami Chuene has been in the industry for ages and knows a few things about the struggles actors face.
And while the flashy lights and fame it brings may make it a dream job for many, Rami shared a hectic thread recently on the downside to it all.
But first, an upside.
She spoke of a time when she was booked for a campaign, but fell sick. She feared the worst when the client was told she would not be able to work, but the client was understanding and told her to rest until she was strong enough fulfil her obligations.
She returned eight days later and worked hard. When it was time to get paid, she earned her full fee and the crew was paid overtime and extra days for the time they waited for her.
“To this day I ask myself who was this client on the other side of the phone who was crazy enough to lose money so he puts me and my health first. When I meet k*k people who think of their budget first, I remember the Cape Town client.
“At times we don’t set out to disappoint you by missing shows or appearances, but we get disrespected, undervalued and unpaid. You know how they won’t let you take a product from a shop without paying for it? Exactly. Same thing.”
Here are the 10 downsides she dropped in her thread:
Are you sure you are sick? Is it your funeral?
Funerals? The only funeral you’re allowed or guaranteed to miss work for, is your own. #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
You’re not allowed to get sick. If you go to a doctor and he books you off, production has a right to ask their own doctor for second opinion #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
No voice? No problem
Your voice died? Oh no! Let’s get you onto a drip and a few injections to numb your vocal chords will help with your voice #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Everyone gets depressed
We knew she was a bit depressed but we never thought she would take her own life. Wow, as a production we would like our talent to speak up if and when they’re overwhelmed #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Public holidays and kids' concerts don't apply here
Public holidays don’t apply to us. You know the kind of field you chose. Sorry you have to miss your child’s concert. Surely he understands that daddy is a star, right? #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
What do you mean you want leave?
How do you ask for a week off? Yes, you asked three months in advance but the storyline is yours. If you insist, we’ll have to cut your salary and write you out for 3months. Your choice... #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Operations for who?
We’ve seen people walk out of hospital theatre straight to civic theatre. It’s not like you were removing a brain tumor, it’s just a burst appendix mos? #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Have you gained weight?
You’ve gained weight, lose it!— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
You lost too much, add a bit on!
We can’t be wasting budget on your fluctuating body #SHOWMUSTGOON
We can't pay you, but don't leave us
I know we haven’t paid you the balance but the crowd will go mad if you don’t perform. After all, it’s you on the billboards #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Actors' rights?
How dare you tell us about actors rights! You’re fired, you’ll never work in this industry ever again! #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
We can replace you
We can replace you like this! #SHOWMUSTGOON pic.twitter.com/ON7h1gGh1R— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019