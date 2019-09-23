Ladysmith Black Mambazo musical postponed to next year

The long-awaited premiere of the theatre show about SA's Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo and its founder, Joseph Shabalala, has been postponed due to production delays.

Mshengu - The Musical was scheduled to open on September 13 at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

The show has been postponed to August 2020, where it will now be staged as part of Ladysmith Black Mambazo 60 years celebrations.

The musical is written by award-winning journalist and author Sandile Ngidi and is directed by seasoned stage and TV actor Desmond Dube.

According to chief operating officer for Joburg City Theatres, Bridget Mashika, the research and putting together of the script took longer than expected, therefore delaying other parts of production.

"We realised three weeks ago that the show will not be ready for a premiere, that is why we took a decision to postpone the premiere. We did not want to present a half-baked production. I guess time was not our side," she said.