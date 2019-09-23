How to make the perfect braai fire

Heritage day is an important day where we celebrate our culture and the diversity of our beliefs and traditions. Every South African knows that the best way to gather friends and family is over a good braai.

However, we all have that one friend who considers themselves the braai master but ends up burning the meat or smoking everything up because of a bad fire.

Some expert tips on making the perfect fire. Here's is Jan Braai's step by step guide:

1. Always make sure you use dry wood. Try never to braai with indigenous wood. Alien vegetation like rooikrans and black wattle drink lots of valuable ground water, so rather burn wood from those tress.

2. Your fire can never be too hot. Rather put too much wood on (there is no such thing) than too little.

3. Most fire lighter bricks are relatively inexpensive. I use a whole packet to light a fire, especially if the wood is slightly damp.

4. Don’t fiddle around with tiny matches. Rather invest in a decent firelighter.