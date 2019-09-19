Steve Hofmeyr withdraws from Afrikaans is Groot concert

After months of controversy and boycotts over his inclusion on the line-up of music concert Afrikaans is Groot, singer Steve Hofmeyr has confirmed that he has withdrawn from the show.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, he said he had met with concert organisers and had stepped aside to ensure the event's future success.

“I do this in the interests of my colleagues and our big production team. I understand the enormous challenges in terms of infrastructure and costs and what the loss of income would mean to my fellow artists.”

Hofmeyr told TshisaLIVE last month that he offered to withdraw from the concert, but was “contractually bound” to perform.

His participation in the event was thrown back into the spotlight in August when Sun International said in a statement to TshisaLIVE that it was legally bound to host the event at its Times Square venue in Pretoria.

However, it voiced concern about Hofmeyr's participation and asked organisers to reconsider his inclusion in the show.